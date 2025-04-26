Giants vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers.

Giants vs Rangers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (17-9) vs. Texas Rangers (14-11)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FOX

Giants vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-124) | TEX: (+106)

SF: (-124) | TEX: (+106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+176) | TEX: +1.5 (-215)

SF: -1.5 (+176) | TEX: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-0, 4.07 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 3-0, 0.67 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.67 ERA). Ray's team has covered the spread in each of the five opportunities this season. Ray has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. In each of Mahle's five starts that had a set spread, the Rangers covered. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two Mahle starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52.3%)

Giants vs Rangers Moneyline

San Francisco is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +106 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rangers Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+176 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -215 to cover.

Giants vs Rangers Over/Under

Giants versus Rangers on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 26 opportunities.

The Giants are 14-12-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 6-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Texas is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-17-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.583) and total hits (32) this season. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .267 with seven home runs and six walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 60th, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Flores has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .533 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Matt James Chapman is batting .227 with a .443 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .321 with a double, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .661 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Langford enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .218 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Smith has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.

Jonah Heim is hitting .246 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

