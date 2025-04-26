Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-10)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)

PHI: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.08 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-1, 4.57 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (2-0) for the Phillies and Ben Brown (2-1) for the Cubs. Luzardo and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Cubs have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Brown's four starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are at the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +158 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -192.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Cubs on April 26 is 7. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 13-12-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've gone 7-6 in those games.

Chicago has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-7-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 23 hits and an OBP of .405, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .240 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .376.

His batting average is 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Bryson Stott is batting .284 with a .420 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Castellanos enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up 33 hits with a .414 on-base percentage and a .617 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Cubs. He's batting .308.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .295. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Carson Kelly is hitting .341 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Ian Happ has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .274.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!