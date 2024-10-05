Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 1 on Oct. 5

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Saturday in the MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Kansas City Royals for Game 1 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 6:38 p.m. ET

6:38 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Max

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-198) | KC: (+166)

NYY: (-198) | KC: (+166) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+110) | KC: +1.5 (-132)

NYY: -1.5 (+110) | KC: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 13-8, 3.35 ERA

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) against the Royals and Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA). When Cole starts, his team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 15-14-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals are 5-7 in Wacha's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -198 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +166 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and New York is +110 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Royals on Oct. 5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 128 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (56.2%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 15 of 27 games when listed as at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 84 of their 158 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 77-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals are 37-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer (50%).

The Royals have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-87-2).

The Royals have covered 55% of their games this season, going 88-72-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Chisholm heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Gleyber Torres has 15 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Torres has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .332).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two walks and three RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Maikel Garcia is batting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

