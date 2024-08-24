Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (76-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-82)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Coverage: COLR

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-310) | COL: (+250)

NYY: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

NYY: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-1, 8.59 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-0, 2.92 ERA

The probable starters are Will Warren (0-1) for the Yankees and Bradley Blalock for the Rockies. When Warren starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Blalock has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both chances. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Blalock starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (71.5%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -310 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +250 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Yankees are -162 to cover, and the Rockies are +134.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

Yankees versus Rockies, on August 24, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -310 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 126 opportunities.

The Yankees are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 46 of the 126 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).

Colorado has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-61-1).

The Rockies have covered 48.8% of their games this season, going 62-65-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 151 hits and an OBP of .464, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .728. He's batting .333.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Judge hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .297 with 25 doubles, four triples, 36 home runs and 107 walks, while slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .442 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Volpe brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .257 with four doubles, six walks and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has collected 122 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .269 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar's .454 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 37th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has an on-base percentage of .335, a team-high for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .251 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Yankees vs Rockies Head to Head

8/23/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/16/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/15/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

