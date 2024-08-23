Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (75-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-81)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-350) | COL: (+280)

NYY: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132)

NYY: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 13-8, 4.34 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-5, 5.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (13-8) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Rodon and his team are 13-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has been victorious in 65% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-7. The Rockies are 9-5-0 ATS in Freeland's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 8-6 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (68.8%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rockies, New York is the favorite at -350, and Colorado is +280 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -160 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +132.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

Yankees versus Rockies, on August 23, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (56.2%) in those contests.

New York has played as a favorite of -350 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 63-62-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 46-79 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

Colorado has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-60-1).

The Rockies have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 62-64-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 150 hits and an OBP of .465 to go with a slugging percentage of .726. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .334 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .459 with four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

Juan Soto has 25 doubles, four triples, 36 home runs and 106 walks. He's batting .299 and slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .430.

Among all qualified batters, he is ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.328/.445.

Chisholm takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 131 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Volpe has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is leading the Rockies with 122 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 35th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Doyle heads into this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar's .453 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, he is 38th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .335 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .279 with 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

