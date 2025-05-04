Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (19-14) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (15-18)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | TB: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | TB: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-1, 5.63 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 2-2, 4.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (1-1) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rays. Warren and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rays are 3-3-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for two Bradley starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.5%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -184 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and New York is +114 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-Rays on May 4, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 17 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 32 opportunities.

In 32 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 16-16-0 against the spread.

The Rays are 6-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-19-2).

The Rays have put together a 14-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 54 hits and an OBP of .520, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .792. He's batting .432.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .538 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .349 with eight doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .394.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Ben Rice has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.356/.559.

Anthony Volpe is batting .233 with a .326 OBP and 19 RBI for New York this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a team-high .394 slugging percentage. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda's 28 hits and .391 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .521.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Junior Caminero is batting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kameron Misner is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!