Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (18-13) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-17)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-250) | TB: (+205)

NYY: (-250) | TB: (+205) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | TB: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | TB: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 5-0, 1.19 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-3, 4.24 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (5-0) for the Yankees and Ryan Pepiot (2-3) for the Rays. Fried and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won each of the six games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Pepiot's starts. The Rays have a 1-2 record in Pepiot's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -250 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -102 to cover.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The Yankees-Rays game on May 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -250 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 30 opportunities.

The Yankees are 15-15-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays are 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-17-2).

The Rays have a 13-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 50 hits and an OBP of .521, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .761. He's batting .427.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .487 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Ben Rice is hitting .266 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .356/.403/.475.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Anthony Volpe has five home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Volpe takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a team-best .413 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Diaz enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with 28 hits and a .402 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .538.

He is currently 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Junior Caminero is hitting .256 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kameron Misner is batting .316 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!