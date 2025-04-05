Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:15 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (5-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and YES

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter. Stroman helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Stroman's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Falter has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Falter starts this season.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.4%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -110 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -110.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Pirates on April 5 is 9.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in five of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have not yet won a game they played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-1.

Pittsburgh has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer without a win.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered only 12.5% of their games this season, going 1-7-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (1.103) and total hits (11) this season. He's batting .379 with an on-base percentage of .455.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Anthony Volpe has a double, four home runs and two walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Volpe has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Ben Rice has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .480.

Rice has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with seven hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .655.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up six hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .231 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 104th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's .467 OBP and .360 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .360.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .214.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .375 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

4/4/2025: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/28/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

