Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (4-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-5)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 4:12 p.m. ET

4:12 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and YES

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-105) | PIT: +1.5 (-114)

NYY: -1.5 (-105) | PIT: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0). Fried helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Fried's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Keller has started only one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates have always been the moneyline underdog when Keller starts this season.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +144, and New York is -172 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Pirates are -114 to cover, and the Yankees are -105.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

Yankees versus Pirates, on April 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -172 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in four of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-1.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the seven games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-0).

The Pirates have a 1-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 14.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 10 hits and an OBP of .481, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.167. He's batting .417.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has four home runs and two walks. He's batting .292 and slugging .792 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 46th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Chisholm heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Anthony Volpe has collected five base hits, an OBP of .269 and a slugging percentage of .708 this season.

Volpe has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Ben Rice is batting .375 with a .474 OBP and two RBI for New York this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with six hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's .462 OBP and .333 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .333.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .208 with a triple.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!