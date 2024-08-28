Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (78-55) vs. Washington Nationals (60-73)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | WSH: (+180)

NYY: (-215) | WSH: (+180) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110)

NYY: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 14-8, 4.16 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 7-11, 4.51 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (14-8, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA). Rodon's team is 14-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-7). The Nationals have a 15-9-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Nationals have a 7-9 record in Gore's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.4%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Nationals moneyline has New York as a -215 favorite, while Washington is a +180 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Yankees are -132 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +110.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Nationals on August 28 is 9. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 57, or 56.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 130 opportunities.

The Yankees are 66-64-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 47 of the 105 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.8%).

Washington has a record of 6-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (37.5%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 73-56-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 155 hits and an OBP of .465, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .732. He's batting .333.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .294 with 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks. He's slugging .595 with an on-base percentage of .424.

He ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.324/.446.

Chisholm enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .250 with a .301 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.

Volpe enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 84th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 123 hits and a .328 on-base percentage, with a team-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Young has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .255.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .223.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

8/27/2024: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

