MLB

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

  • New York Yankees (78-55) vs. Washington Nationals (60-73)
  • Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
  • Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | WSH: (+180)
  • Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 14-8, 4.16 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 7-11, 4.51 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (14-8, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA). Rodon's team is 14-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-7). The Nationals have a 15-9-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Nationals have a 7-9 record in Gore's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (54.4%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

  • The Yankees vs Nationals moneyline has New York as a -215 favorite, while Washington is a +180 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

  • The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Yankees are -132 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +110.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

  • The over/under for Yankees-Nationals on August 28 is 9. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

  • The Yankees have been victorious in 57, or 56.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season New York has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.
  • The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 130 opportunities.
  • The Yankees are 66-64-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Nationals have won 47 of the 105 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.8%).
  • Washington has a record of 6-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (37.5%).
  • The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-64-5 record against the over/under.
  • The Nationals are 73-56-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

  • Aaron Judge leads New York with 155 hits and an OBP of .465, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .732. He's batting .333.
  • Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
  • Juan Soto is hitting .294 with 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks. He's slugging .595 with an on-base percentage of .424.
  • He ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.
  • Jazz Chisholm has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.324/.446.
  • Chisholm enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
  • Anthony Volpe is batting .250 with a .301 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.
  • Volpe enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

  • C.J. Abrams is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • He is 84th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
  • Luis Garcia paces his team with 123 hits and a .328 on-base percentage, with a team-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292.
  • He is currently 15th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
  • Jacob Young has 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .255.
  • Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .223.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

  • 8/27/2024: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
  • 8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
  • 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
  • 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
  • 8/22/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

