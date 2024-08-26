Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (77-54) vs. Washington Nationals (59-72)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 7-10, 4.00 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-7, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (7-10) to the mound, while Mitchell Parker (7-7) will take the ball for the Nationals. Cortes' team is 9-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team has won 36.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-14). The Nationals have gone 14-9-0 ATS in Parker's 23 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 10-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.9%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +154 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and New York is -118 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Nationals game on August 26 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 56, or 56.6%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 17-12 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 128 opportunities.

The Yankees are 65-63-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 44.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (46-57).

Washington is 12-18 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-62-5).

The Nationals have gone 72-55-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 153 hits and an OBP of .465 to go with a slugging percentage of .736. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .299 with 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 108 walks, while slugging .606 with an on-base percentage of .429.

He ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Soto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .247 with a .299 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 74th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia's 122 hits, .327 OBP and .458 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .293.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Jacob Young is batting .254 with 20 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

