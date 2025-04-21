Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (14-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-9)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and YES

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-0, 4.76 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 1-1, 4.58 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-1). Schmidt and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Schmidt's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Williams' four starts with a set spread. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for two Williams starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.3%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Guardians reveal New York as the favorite (-124) and Cleveland as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -164 to cover.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Guardians on April 21 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Yankees are 11-11-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've finished 5-7 in those games.

Cleveland has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-9-1).

The Guardians are 9-12-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.495), slugging percentage (.707) and total hits (32) this season. He has a .390 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ben Rice has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .292 and slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .403.

He is 40th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .320/.393/.700.

Grisham has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 17 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Volpe has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up a team-high OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.494). He's batting .325.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Kwan brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .268 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 14 hits, a team-best for the Guardians.

Gabriel Arias has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .277.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!