Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

The New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (7-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-3)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1, YES, and NBCS-BA

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | SF: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-0, 2.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren to the mound, while Jordan Hicks (1-0) will get the nod for the Giants. Warren has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Warren's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Hicks has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants covered in both chances. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Hicks start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -136 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Yankees are +146 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -178.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

Yankees versus Giants on April 12 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with seven wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 6-3 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in eight of their 13 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have put together a 3-1 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The Giants have collected a 9-4-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 17 hits and an OBP of .458, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .347 batting average and a slugging percentage of .776.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .250 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 83rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .344/.417/.656.

Ben Rice has three home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-best .596 slugging percentage. He's batting .340 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .286.

He is 82nd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Mike Yastrzemski has accumulated a team-best OBP (.465), while leading the Giants in hits (12).

Matt Chapman has two doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .200.

Yankees vs Giants Head to Head

4/11/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2024: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2023: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

