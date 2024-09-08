Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Chicago Cubs.
Yankees vs Cubs Game Info
- New York Yankees (82-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-70)
- Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: YES
Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | CHC: (+132)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | CHC: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-3, 3.65 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 9-8, 3.66 ERA
The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (6-3) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (9-8). Cole and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Cole's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). The Cubs are 10-14-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.
Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (52.4%)
Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.
Yankees vs Cubs Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Yankees are -100 to cover, and the Cubs are -120.
Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under
- Yankees versus Cubs, on Sept. 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 61 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season New York has been victorious 35 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 139 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 70-69-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Cubs have compiled a 32-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).
- Chicago has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-72-5).
- The Cubs have a 65-74-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.454), slugging percentage (.697) and total hits (160) this season. He has a .321 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is hitting .294 with 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 114 walks. He's slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .422.
- He is 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Jazz Chisholm has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.330/.450.
- Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 146 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .382.
- Volpe has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two RBI.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is batting .245 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner's .350 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is 57th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .225 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.
- Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while batting .267.
Yankees vs Cubs Head to Head
- 9/7/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/7/2023: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/12/2022: 18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 6/11/2022: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 6/10/2022: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
