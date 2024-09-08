Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (82-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-70)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | CHC: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | CHC: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | CHC: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (-100) | CHC: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-3, 3.65 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 9-8, 3.66 ERA

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (6-3) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (9-8). Cole and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Cole's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). The Cubs are 10-14-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.4%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Yankees are -100 to cover, and the Cubs are -120.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

Yankees versus Cubs, on Sept. 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 61 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 35 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 139 opportunities.

The Yankees are 70-69-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 32-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-72-5).

The Cubs have a 65-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.454), slugging percentage (.697) and total hits (160) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .294 with 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 114 walks. He's slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .422.

He is 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.330/.450.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 146 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Volpe has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .245 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 40th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner's .350 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 57th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Isaac Paredes is batting .225 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.

Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while batting .267.

Yankees vs Cubs Head to Head

9/7/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/7/2023: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/12/2022: 18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/11/2022: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/10/2022: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.