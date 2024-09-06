Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (80-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-68)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | CHC: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | CHC: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CHC: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CHC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 12-6, 3.39 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 2-2, 3.82 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (12-6, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA). Gil's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Cubs are 4-3-0 ATS in Wicks' seven starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 3-2 in Wicks' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.8%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Cubs, New York is the favorite at -122, and Chicago is +104 playing at home.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Cubs are -162 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +134.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Cubs on Sept. 6 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (54.6%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 52-42 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 137 opportunities.

The Yankees are 68-69-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 32-33 in those games.

Chicago is 23-21 (winning 52.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-70-5).

The Cubs have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 65-72-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (159) this season. He has a .323 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .295 with 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 112 walks, while slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .423.

He ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .266 with a .455 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Chisholm takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .247 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 78th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Happ heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple and six RBI.

Nico Hoerner's .354 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .227 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.

Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.