Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6
In MLB action on Friday, the New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs.
Yankees vs Cubs Game Info
- New York Yankees (80-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-68)
- Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ
Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | CHC: (+104)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CHC: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 12-6, 3.39 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 2-2, 3.82 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (12-6, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jordan Wicks (2-2, 3.82 ERA). Gil's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Cubs are 4-3-0 ATS in Wicks' seven starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 3-2 in Wicks' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (52.8%)
Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Cubs, New York is the favorite at -122, and Chicago is +104 playing at home.
Yankees vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Cubs are -162 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +134.
Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under
- The over/under for Yankees-Cubs on Sept. 6 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (54.6%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 52-42 when favored by -122 or more this year.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 137 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 68-69-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 32-33 in those games.
- Chicago is 23-21 (winning 52.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Cubs have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-70-5).
- The Cubs have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 65-72-0 against the spread.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.702) and total hits (159) this season. He has a .323 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is batting .295 with 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 112 walks, while slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .423.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .266 with a .455 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.
- Chisholm takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is batting .247 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- He is 78th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Happ heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple and six RBI.
- Nico Hoerner's .354 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 129th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .227 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
