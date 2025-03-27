Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (0-0) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | MIL: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | MIL: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon versus the Brewers and Freddy Peralta. In games Rodon pitched with a spread last season, his team was 19-17-0 ATS. Rodon and his team had a 20-11 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Peralta and his team finished 15-18-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Peralta and his team finished with a 4-3 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50.5%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -146 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Brewers are -170 to cover, and the Yankees are +140.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Brewers game on March 27, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees won in 80, or 57.6%, of the 139 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, New York won 51 of 85 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Brewers won 36 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (52.9%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 6-8 (42.9%).

The Brewers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 82 times last season for an 82-72-10 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 180 hits, posted an OBP of .458 and a .701 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.

Jazz Chisholm ended his last campaign with 144 hits, an OBP of .324, plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras put up an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .466 while racking up 167 hits last season.

Jackson Chourio hit .275 with 29 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Brice Turang had 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks while hitting .254 last season.

Joey Ortiz hit .239 with 25 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

