Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (7-2) vs. Athletics (3-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-205) | OAK: (+172)

NYY: (-205) | OAK: (+172) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Yankees will look to Cam Schlittler (2-0) against the Athletics and Aaron Civale (1-0). Schlittler has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Schlittler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Civale has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Civale start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (67.9%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -205 favorite, while the Athletics are a +172 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics, on April 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with six wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Yankees have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -205.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in three of their eight games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won two of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (28.6%).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The Athletics have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).

The Athletics have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 10 hits and an OBP of .528 this season. He has a .370 batting average and a slugging percentage of .852.

He ranks 10th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .425.

His batting average is 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Aaron Judge is batting .250 with a .528 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton has an OPS of .974, fueled by an OBP of .429 and a team-best slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Stanton takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 11 hits with a .722 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Athletics. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Max Muncy is slugging .571 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 32nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom has two doubles, a triple and five walks while batting .212.

Brent Rooker is batting .176 with two home runs and four walks.

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