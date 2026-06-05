World Cup 2026 Picks and Best Bets: Group Betting Preview

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

Sporting Life’s Jake Osgathorpe takes a look at all 12 World Cup groups, selecting best bets to help you gear up for the 2026 World Cup.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions: Group Betting Preview, Picks

Group A -- Mexico and South Korea Both to Finish in Top 2 (+170)

Mexico benefit from home-field advantage and a favorable group, making them strong favorites to finish first. While El Tri aren't the powerhouse they once were, they should have enough quality to navigate this section comfortably.

South Korea look best positioned to advance alongside them, while an aging Czechia side is vulnerable after a disappointing qualifying campaign. South Africa should be competitive but may lack the quality needed to challenge for a knockout-round spot.

Canada face a tough challenge in Group B. Injuries have already weakened the squad, while their aggressive, open style could play into the hands of the European opposition.

Switzerland are the clear class of the group and look strong favorites to finish first. Bosnia have the physicality and directness to cause problems, while Qatar appear the weakest team in the section and are likely to finish bottom.

Group C -- No Bet

Brazil are clear favorites to top the group, but concerns remain over their midfield balance heading into the tournament. Morocco, surprise semifinalists in 2022, look the most likely challengers, though the recent departure of manager Walid Regragui creates uncertainty.

Scotland struggled badly in qualifying and may find the top two a step too far, while Haiti are outsiders but showed promise with a 4-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly.

Group D -- USA and Türkiye Both to Finish in Top 2 (+160)

Co-hosts USA have shown enough over the past year to suggest they can make a deep run, but defensive consistency remains a concern. Home-field advantage and a favorable group should still be enough to see them advance comfortably.

Türkiye look the strongest challengers, combining top-end talent with an excellent manager. Paraguay impressed in qualifying but have historically been less effective on the road, while Australia should be competitive but may struggle for goals.

Group E -- No Bet

Germany are favored to win the group, but they’re far from a lock. This is a young squad with limited tournament experience outside of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, making them one to monitor early on.

Ecuador’s defensive organization should be enough to secure a knockout-stage spot, while Ivory Coast possess the talent and depth to advance as well. Curaçao appear overmatched on paper and are expected to finish bottom of the group.

Group F -- No Bet

This could be one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. The Netherlands are favorites to finish first, but Japan are more than capable of springing an upset, having topped a group containing Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

Sweden took an unconventional route through qualification, failing to win a qualifying game and entering the playoffs via a small Nations League success, but should be competitive under Graham Potter, while Tunisia’s organization and defensive resilience make them a difficult opponent for anyone.

Group G -- Belgium and Egypt Both to Finish in Top 2 (+105)

Group G looks fairly straightforward on paper, with Belgium and Egypt clear favorites to advance. Belgium boast plenty of attacking talent, while Egypt’s defensive organization should make them difficult to break down.

Iran arrive with significant off-field distractions, including a disrupted domestic season, while New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and face an uphill battle to avoid finishing bottom.

Group H -- Spain and Uruguay both to finish in Top 2 (-300)

Group H appears to have a clear top two. Spain, the reigning European champions, are favorites to win the group and should have little trouble reaching the knockout stage, even if Lamine Yamal isn't fully fit at the start of the tournament.

Uruguay look well positioned to join them, with a talented squad and high-energy style that should be too much for Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Those two nations are likely battling for third place, with their head-to-head matchup potentially deciding the outcome.

Group I -- Iraq to Finish 4th (-350)

Iraq have landed in one of the toughest groups in the tournament and may struggle to pick up a point. France, Senegal and Norway all look significantly stronger on paper, with the French favorites to top the group as they chase another deep World Cup run.

Senegal get the edge over Norway for second thanks to their tournament experience and proven ability to perform on the biggest stage, leaving Iraq facing a daunting task.

Group J -- No Bet

Reigning champions Argentina headline Group J and should have little trouble reaching the knockout stage. Lionel Messi and company remain among the tournament favorites and will be eyeing a successful title defense.

Behind them, Algeria and Austria look best placed to advance, with both possessing enough quality to outperform Jordan. A demanding travel schedule could be a factor in this group, but Argentina should still finish comfortably on top.

Group K -- Portugal and Colombia Both to Finish in Top 2 (-260)

Portugal are one of the most intriguing contenders in the tournament and should have little trouble advancing from a favorable group. Colombia look the biggest threat, having reached the 2024 Copa América final and proven they can compete with the world’s best.

The expectation is that those two nations secure the top spots, while tournament newcomers DR Congo and Uzbekistan battle it out for third place.

Group L -- England and Croatia Both to Finish in Top 2 (-230)

England have consistently been among the contenders at major tournaments, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals of the last two World Cups and finishing runners-up at the last two European Championships.

The Three Lions should have little trouble navigating this group. Croatia look the most likely challengers after impressive World Cup runs in 2018 and 2022, while Ghana possess attacking talent but remain vulnerable defensively. Panama could spring a surprise or two, but the top two spots should belong to the European heavyweights.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.