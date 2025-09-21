3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 9/21/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Mitchell's three-point volume is too high to not side with this half of her prop. -146 juice to the under is simply too high.

It's been bombs away for Mitchell as the Fever wrap up the season without Caitlin Clark. She's averaged 6.2 attempts per game in her last 10 contests, including the three playoff games against Atlanta. Of course, the guard cashed an efficient 39.4% of her tries this year, too.

Las Vegas was a pretty neutral matchup for threes. They only allowed 22.9 attempts per game in the regular season (fourth-fewest in the WNBA), but I think their per-game averages might be slightly valued after the Valkyries, who can't shoot, only tried 18.7 attempts from downtown in the first round.

Rotowire projects Mitchell for 2.7 makes on 7.7 tries in this one. The boost in volume seems fair if the Fever do find themselves trailing as an 8.5-point spread would indicate.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

The ceiling for the Phoenix Mercury might be unknown. They just took out a Liberty squad that downed the Minnesota Lynx in last year's WNBA Finals.

It was no mystery how they did it, either. Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury D suffocated New York with an 84.6 defensive rating (DRTG), which was the best mark in the first round.

Minnesota was also an "under" contributor themselves in the regular season. On the back of the W's best DRTG (97.5), the Lynx allowed just 76.7 PPG. They also operated at the slowest pace of the playoffs' opening stanza (92.1).

Phoenix just scored an emotional win on Friday and, now, has to get on a plane to deal with this suffocating defense. However, they've also hung their hat on that end of the floor.

DRatings projects just 157.3 median points in this game.

Projected WNBA MVP Napheesa Collier can make her mark in this one, too.

Collier hauled in 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes in a difficult opening series, but I'm expecting her rebounding totals to climb as the stakes do. She's averaged 8.4 boards per game in her playoff career.

The chances should also be there if Phoenix doesn't find their touch from the field. The Mercury's 43.8% effective field goal rate (eFG%) was the worst of teams to move on, supplanting only the Liberty team that they eliminated.

At the moment, the UConn alum is playing the defacto center spot for Minnesota. Rotowire projects 8.5 rebounds in 33.0 minutes for her on Sunday.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.