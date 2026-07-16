WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, July 16, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Portland Fire vs. Washington Mytics

Washington returns home after a win over Toronto and has been the more consistent team throughout the season, entering Thursday with a 12-10 record. Portland has played better recently, but they have still struggled to string together wins against stronger opponents.

The first meeting between these teams was anything but ordinary, with Washington escaping a 124-123 quadruple-overtime victory on June 28. While that game could have gone either way, it also stands out as an outlier. Over the course of the season, the Mystics have been the more steady team on both ends of the floor and have shown they can close out close games.

With the spread at 5.5, I'll back Washington to build on its recent momentum and win by multiple possessions.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas enters Thursday on a five-game winning streak and has already defeated New York twice this season. The Wings have been one of the WNBA's hottest teams over the past few weeks, while the Liberty have struggled to find consistency during that same stretch.

Rather than laying points, I'll take Dallas on the moneyline. The Wings have already shown they can match up well with New York, and asking them to simply win the game offers a cleaner betting angle.

Paige Bueckers has been one of the WNBA's better scorers this season, averaging 20.7 points per game. She has scored 20 or more points in five of her last six games, continuing to lead Dallas' offense during its recent winning streak.

Bueckers also found success against New York earlier this season, scoring 24 points in the Wings' first meeting with the Liberty. While she was held to 15 points in the rematch, Dallas continues to rely on her as its primary scoring option.

Given Bueckers’ recent form and previous success against New York, I'll back her to reach the 20-point mark again.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.