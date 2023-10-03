WNBA Finals Series Betting Preview: Aces vs. Liberty Series Odds

The WNBA Finals kick off this weekend as the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty.

There hasn't been much of a question as to who the top two teams are this season. The Aces and Liberty have been looked at as the cream of the crop since the first tip-off, and we're getting the dream WNBA Finals matchup.

The series officially gets underway on Sunday with Game 1 in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at how the Aces and Liberty stack up against one another heading into the finals.

Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals: Moneyline, Total Games, and Correct Score

Series Moneyline: Aces: -220 Liberty: +175

Total Games: 3 (+220) 4 (+155) 5 (+145)

Correct Score: Aces 3-0 (+310) Aces 3-1 (+330) Aces 3-2 (+280) Liberty 3-0 (+1300) Liberty 3-1 (+500) Liberty 3-2 (+550)



Aces vs. Liberty Stats Breakdown

Aces: Points Per Game: 92.8 (1st) Field Goal Percentage: 48.6 (1st) Three-Point Percentage: 37.2 (2nd) Rebounds Per Game: 34.8 (5th) Assists Per Game: 21.7 (2nd) Offensive Rating: 113.0 (1st) Defensive Rating: 97.7 (1st) Pace: 98.58 (2nd)

Liberty: Points Per Game: 89.2 (2nd) Field Goal Percentage: 46.0 (2nd) Three-Point Percentage: 37.4 (1st) Rebounds Per Game: 37.9 (2nd) Assists Per Game: 24.1 (1st) Offensive Rating: 109.6 (1st) Defensive Rating: 99.4 (3rd) Pace: 96.56 (5th)



Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals Analysis

This series has the potential to be one of the best in WNBA history.

The Aces are looking for a two-peat after last year's title. The problem for them is that the Liberty were built to be the team that takes them down. In the offseason, New York made major moves by adding former MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones as well as Courtney Vandersloot to a lineup already consisting of rising superstar Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney.

While the moves meant it would take some time for the Liberty to find the chemistry needed to become a dominant force, they eventually did and are now in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2002.

The main matchup of the series will be between Stewart and the Aces' A'ja Wilson. Stewart was able to edge out Wilson (and Alyssa Thomas) to win this season's MVP, taking it from Wilson who had won it a season ago.

These two superstars have had plenty of faceoffs in the past, including for this year's Commissioner's Cup, which the Liberty won. Wilson and Stewart limited each other in that game -- Stewart scored only 13 while Wilson was held to just 9 points. If one of them is able to hold the advantage in this series, there's a good chance their team is walking home with the championship.

But there are a lot more stars on each roster who will make a mark on this series.

No team shot as many three-pointers as the Liberty did, led by Ionescu. Averaging 7.9 three-point attempts per game, the 25-year-old had the best three-point percentage of her career at 44.8%. If she is able to get hot (and stay hot) from deep, she could be the difference maker in this series.

SABRINA IONESCU WITH BACK-TO-BACK THREES FROM DEEP‼️ pic.twitter.com/HwQa7KtOxA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2023

The non-Wilson X-factors for the Aces are Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray. As Plum did last postseason, she is aiding Wilson with 16.0 points while shooting 42.1% from deep. Gray is averaging 16.0 points per game, as well, in these playoffs along with 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks through Vegas' five wins. These two should be a handful for the Liberty and could be what gives the Aces an advantage in the series.

In head-to-head this season, these two teams went 2-2 against one another, but the Liberty hold a slight edge via their Commissioner's Cup win -- which was a lopsided 82-63 victory for New York.

As we head into the series opener, it'll be interesting to see where these two teams are against one another. The Liberty had the tougher matchup in the semifinals, defeating the Connecticut Sun (3-1). The Aces have yet to lose in the postseason, sweeping both the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.

The odds favor the defending champions, with Vegas a -220 favorite to win the series, but the Liberty have more than enough firepower to win it all. It should be a fascinating series.

