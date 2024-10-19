WNBA Finals Game 5: Best Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Liberty

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Three of these four WNBA Finals games have been decided by a single basket. The exception was a Game 2 home contest for the New York Liberty when they had already coughed up home court advantage. It's hard not to take this many points in a winner-take-all Game 5.

There really aren't any metrics that justify New York is substantially better than the Minnesota Lynx to this point. New York's +11.3 net rating in the regular season was not too far in front of Minnesota's (+8.0). In the postseason, New York has just a +6.7 net rating in the playoffs through an easier schedule compared to Minnesota's +2.3.

The Lynx are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) away from Target Center this postseason, as well.

Massey Ratings has this spread at 3.8 points, and this seems like a classic case where you'd clearly favor the Liberty to win on their home floor, but public betting activity has inflated the spread a bit too much.

It's somewhat shocking that Napheesa Collier hasn't found double-digit boards in this series yet.

New York does have the best rebounding rate in the playoffs (54.0%), but Collier is a forward that would be sooner projected for 15 boards than 10 playing every single minute as she has in the last two games of this series. The unanimous All-WNBA selection averaged 10.1 rebounds per36 minutes this season, and even more importantly, she posted double digits in four of the five games in the semifinals against Connecticut.

On a night where both teams will lay it on this line, I just can't expect Collier to be this quiet on the boards. She's definitely getting close with nine boards in back-to-back contests. Rotowire has Collier projected for 11.5 rebounds, so we would otherwise expect closer to -246 odds for at least 10 boards if that's correct.

