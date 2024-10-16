WNBA Finals Game 3: Best Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Lynx

The WNBA Finals are rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on Game 3 of the WNBA Finals happening October 16th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP placed on Game 3 of the WNBA Finals happening October 16th, 2024. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Liberty at Lynx

The New York Liberty probably deserve to be favored in Game 3, but when offered +148 odds to side with the Minnesota Lynx at home, I think I've gotta take it.

Minnesota won Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in overtime by a score of 95-93. As suspected, the valiant Liberty bounced back in Game 2 with an 80-66 victory.

Despite this five-game series being tied 1-1, the Liberty have -230 WNBA Finals odds. I won't argue that this Liberty team seems destined for a championship, but the gap between them and the Lynx might not be as large as the market is letting on.

In the second half of the regular season, the Lynx went 13-2 and posted a +8.9 net rating (second-best in the WNBA). The Liberty went 12-4 with a +11.4 net rating (best) in this span. Both groups have the star power -- Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu -- depth, great three-point shooters, and a solid defense. But the Lynx could prove scary on their home court and are due for shooting regression -- two reasons why I like them tonight.

In Game 2, Minnesota went 6-for-20 (30.0%) from behind the arc, and the Liberty outscored them by 15 points from the three-point line. The Lynx led the league in three-point percentage (3P%; 38.0%) this season, and three of their starters rank in the top 10 of 3P%. Kayla McBride, who shoots threes at a 40.7% clip, scored just nine points in Game 2 but could be in for a big night. During these playoffs, she's averaging 15.4 points via a 45.2% FG% on her home court.

The Lynx have a stellar defensive unit. We saw them come out to play in the second half of Game 2, limiting the Liberty to just 12 points in the third quarter. But New York carved out a 10-point first-quarter lead in that one, something they've become famous for doing. Minnesota can limit New York's runs tonight. This season, the Lynx posted a preposterous 90.39 defensive rating at home, which led the league by a significant margin.

Minnesota's +148 moneyline odds imply just a 40.3% win probability, which seems a little low given the home-court advantage and their ability to force the Liberty's offense to play on their terms. I'll side with the home 'dogs tonight.

As mentioned, McBride is averaging 15.4 points in home playoff games. She also averaged 16.1 points at home during the regular season, so the Minnesota bump is nothing new for her.

The Lynx need her contributions on offense -- a high-scoring McBride game has a strong correlation with the team's success. Minnesota is 5-0 this postseason when McBride scores at least 13 points, but they are 1-3 when she misses that number.

Considering Minnesota's 15-point deficit from behind the arc one game ago, we should expect the Lynx to prioritize a shooter of McBride's caliber tonight. Game 3 features a healthy 160.0 over/under, indicating a pace that could be a far cry from Sunday when Minnesota scored just 66 points.

The game total, positive shooting regression, and home-court advantage could all play into McBride's hand in this one, so I like her chances to amass over 13.5 points.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG