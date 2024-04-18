WNBA Championship Odds: Aces Favored for a Three-Peat

The 2024 WNBA Draft has now come and gone, which means it's time to look at the upcoming season.

There's lots of excitement heading into the new year for the WNBA as Caitlin Clark led a star-studded draft class to join the league. But will any of the rookies be enough to alter the WNBA Championship odds? With the Las Vegas Aces having won back-to-back titles and going for a three-peat, this could make for an interesting season.

Let's dive into the WNBA Championship odds, via the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Championship Odds

Teams WNBA Championship Odds Las Vegas Aces +100 New York Liberty +230 Seattle Storm +1000 Connecticut Sun +1200 Dallas Wings +2400 Phoenix Mercury +2400 Indiana Fever +3300 View Full Table

The Las Vegas Aces are the standard in the WNBA. It's only right that they're heavy favorites heading into the new campaign.

Las Vegas will be bringing back their core as head coach Becky Hammon aims to help them get the job done again. The Aces will be led by A'ja Wilson, the 2020 and 2022 WNBA MVP. Wilson is coming off a campaign where she came just short of her third MVP award but walked away with the WNBA Finals MVP as her team took down the New York Liberty.

Along with Wilson, they will return with the best core in the league, featuring Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray. Oh, and Candace Parker was also re-signed as she plans to give it another go after missing the playoffs last year due to injury.

It's hard to bet against the Aces, and the +100 odds say it all.

The New York Liberty were so close to winning the whole thing last year. The good news for them is that another season together allows them to improve together, giving them the best shot to uncrown the Aces.

New York fell to Las Vegas 3-1 in the WNBA Finals last season, and now they want redemption this year. A lot of this Liberty team came together a season ago when they added Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones in the offseason to help former first-overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Another season of chemistry mixed with the dominance led by the reigning MVP in Stewart is a reason to like this team a lot in the new year. New York was second with 89.2 points per game while leading the league in three-point percentage.

If they can improve on that with a second season together, those +230 odds look pretty great for bettors to consider the Liberty.

If you're looking for the team with the best offseason, that's the Seattle Storm.

The Storm were at the bottom of the league last year, finishing with an 11-29 record. For Seattle, the bright spot was Jewell Loyd, who led the WNBA in points per game with 24.7.

Now, you may look at the record and ask how their odds got so much better. That's where the best offseason kicks in.

Seattle signed both Skylar Diggins-Smith and former MVP Nneka Ogwumike to join the team. Those are two major additions that should give them one of the best core threes, which is where the +1000 and third-best odds come from.

Talent can make the most difference. With three of the best players in the league on one team, the Storm should make some noise to hunt for a finals spot and, potentially, the championship.

The Connecticut Sun are looking for their first WNBA Championship in team history this season.

Connecticut had it tough last season when Brionna Jones ruptured her Achilles, missing more than half the season. Jones is expected to return this season, keeping together the talented frontcourt that the Sun have put together. DeWanna Bonner and MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas will power them along like they did last season when they lost in the semifinals.

The Sun also added guard Moriah Jefferson to their roster, giving them backcourt help that could help pair with their talented trio.

In terms of longshot bets for the championship, it's the Sun that deserve plenty of consideration.

Why not have some fun? The Indiana Fever will have all eyes on them this season as they have the last two first-overall picks.

Caitlin Clark will team up with Aliyah Boston to form a dynamic, exciting duo that should bring the Fever closer to the top of the standings.

But a championship? It's unlikely for year one of the Clark era in the WNBA. Boston did average 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in her rookie year, so it'll be interesting to see what she does with the help of Clark on both ends.

Their odds (+3300) say plenty, but it'll be fun at the very least to follow what this team can do.

Ultimately, it's a two-team race in the new year with two others that can contend. Look at those top four teams when it comes to betting ahead of the season.

