WNBA Best Bets for Sun-Mystics on Saturday 8/31/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

The Connecticut Sun (22-8) will visit the Washington Mystics (9-22) on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut is led by a defense that ranks first in the league while their offense scores just 79.9 points per game (fifth fewest in the WNBA). Their defense limits opponents to 73.7 points per game (fewest) and should have no trouble shutting up a Washington group that contributes only 78.7 points per game (third fewest).

The Sun play at the slowest pace in the W and their dominance as the third-place team -- especially against the near last-place Mystics -- will assert itself on Saturday. Washington plays at a middle-of-the-road tempo and won't get any quicker against Connecticut, a team that forces opponents into drawn-out possessions on both ends of the floor.

When you've got a team like Washington, one that isn't efficient on either side of the ball, going up against a team like Connecticut, one that brings in an awesome defense but a slow offense, it's natural to look toward the under. 157.0 points is a tall bar to clear given the circumstances, so I'm siding the under.

It doesn't hurt that the Sun throw up the second-fewest three-point attempts and limit opponents to the fewest three-point attempts per game. The fewer threes, the better, and Washington isn't known for their shooting. Ariel Atkins (15.3 points per game) is Washington's top scorer and will draw a brutal matchup opposite either Dijonai Carrington or Tyasha Harris. Harris ranks fifth in defensive win shares among all WNBA starting guards while Carrington ranks eighth. It's hard to picture a high-scoring affair here.

MasseyRatings has this game ending with a 154.0 total while DRatings' model has the total coming out to 155.0 points. Let's concur with the models and side with under 157 points.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any WNBA game happening August 30th to September 1st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.