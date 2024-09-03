WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/3/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

The Seattle Storm (19-13) and Connecticut Sun (24-8) will run it back after meeting up this past weekend. Sunday's game in Seattle left the Sun with a 93-86 victory despite Connecticut missing 12 free throws. As the regular-season series turns back to Connecticut, I like the Sun's chances to notch another four-plus point win opposite an at-times-questionable Storm group.

Connecticut comes in with a +7.8 net rating (third-best in WNBA) while Seattle ranks a spot behind them with a +5.4 net rating. However, since the Olympic break, the Storm have suffered a head-turning -5.9 net rating (third-worst in WNBA). They've gone 2-5 in this span, including a pair of losses to inferior teams such as the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream.

We know what to expect from the Sun, especially on their home court. They have the best defensive rating in the league and limit opponents to 74.5 points per game (fewest) and only 71.5 points at home. A great defense is more stable than a great offense, so I'm keen on the Sun's ability to meet expectations. The WNBA season is getting down to the wire, and obtaining advantageous playoff positioning is of the essence. Connecticut's 13-3 home record is quite encouraging.

Seattle, on the other hand, struggles with a 7-8 road record. Once we add in their recent woes, I have a hard time picturing them keeping this one super close given they are the visitors and will be playing their fifth game since last Monday. The Storm need to bounce back, but tonight's contest doesn't provide much opportunity to do so.

When your teammates are Jewel Loyd (20.6 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (17.2 points per game), taking on a voluminous role on the scoring end is already a bit of an afterthought.

Add in a road matchup against an intimidating Connecticut group, and Skylar Diggins-Smith's scoring outlook for the night looks even gloomier.

Diggins-Smith averages 14.3 points per game. However, in eight games against the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Sun -- the far and away top three defenses in the league -- she averages a lesser 13.1 points in regulation and has topped 16 points in just one of these games. Further, she scored 10 or fewer points in half of these games.

Following an outstanding Olympic performance for France, Gabby Williams was signed by the Storm. Williams has played in four games for the team and has been averaging a whopping 27.0 minutes. With Williams, Loyd, Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbebor in the lineup, Diggins-Smith's role is that of a playmaker, not a scorer.

This is a brutal matchup, especially for Seattle's guards, so I'll side with the under on Diggins-Smith's points prop.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

One of the WNBA's most reliable veterans is proving just how stellar basketball can look at 35 years of age. Tina Charles is averaging a stampeding 35.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) across her last six games, sailing past 25.5 PR in each of those contests.

I don't think it is any fad that Charles has managed to be a monster on the stat sheet in the wake of her Atlanta Dream squad finally restoring its roster. All of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada have been available in Charles' last six games. These four have played in only seven games together this season. Legit guard play and a cohesive offense has opened up more opportunities for Charles on the scoring end.

It's also of note that two of Charles' last six games have come against the Phoenix Mercury, her competition for tonight.

The Mercury come in with the fourth-worst defensive rating. They allow the fourth-most points and the most rebounds per game. Phoenix has a very small team past Brittney Griner, especially with Rebecca Allen (hamstring) still out. Griner's size may look intimidating, but her 102.8 defensive rating -- which ranks 11th among 15 eligible centers in the WNBA -- proves that she is easier-than-should-be competition.

I like Charles to go over her PR prop in this spot.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.