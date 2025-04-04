FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 4

Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

  • Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

  • Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

  • Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 11 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

  • Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

