MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 4
Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 11 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
- Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance