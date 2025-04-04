Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 4

Will Spencer Schwellenbach strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 11 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers