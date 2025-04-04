Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 4

Will Rafael Devers or Willson Contreras go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jose Siri (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jesse Winker (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games George Springer (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Elias Díaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+280 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luke Raley (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Maton (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Travis Jankowski (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games MJ Melendez (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Joey Bart (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Griffin Conine (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jonah Bride (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nick Fortes (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nick Allen (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Orlando Arcia (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Carlos Santana (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yoán Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers