Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 4
Will Rafael Devers or Willson Contreras go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jose Siri (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nick Maton (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Travis Jankowski (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Javier Báez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jonah Bride (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Orlando Arcia (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yoán Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Adolis García (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yandy Díaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games