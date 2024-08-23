WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/23/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Friday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

The Chicago Sky played the Connecticut Sun tough in two earlier meetings. Chicago dropped both games, but both finished within eight points.

But tonight's matchup is in Connecticut, and the Sun have since traded for Chicago's second-leading scorer, Marina Mabrey.

That doesn't bode well for the Sky, but it does make Sun -10.5 an intriguing wager.

Chicago has dropped two of three games since trading Mabrey with both losses coming by 15+ points. Though they put up 90 points against the Sparks, the Sky failed to reach 70 in the other two games.

That's been an ongoing theme for the Sky, and it's the main reason we can feel confident backing the Sun by double digits. Chicago has the fourth-worst offensive rating in the W, and they've struggled mightily against top defenses. Four teams, including the Sun, have allowed fewer than 100 points per 100 possessions. According to numberFire's database, the Sky are 2-8 straight up and 3-7 against the spread with a -9.5 net rating in such matchups.

The Sun, meanwhile, have feasted against the league's worst offenses. They're 12-2 straight up with a +10.3 net rating against the five teams averaging few than 100 points per 100 possessions.

If you're weary of backing a double-digit spread with such a low over/under, another way to play this game would be Sky under 71.5 total points (-113), but the addition of Mabrey should give the Sun enough juice to cover as 10.5-point favorites with a stifling defense behind them.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

To say the Phoenix Mercury have struggled to defend the perimeter this season would be an understatement.

The Mercury have the W's fourth-worst defensive rating on the year, and they're giving up the most three-point attempts per game by a healthy margin.

Phoenix has been especially poor at defending guards, giving up 62 points and 19.5 three-point attempts per game to the position. Those are easily the worst marks in the league, with the next-closest team surrendering 51.3 points and 14.6 threes to guards.

That puts Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard in a lovely spot to make over 2.5 threes tonight.

Howard has been a high-volume outside shooter all season, averaging 2.2 made threes on 7.0 three-point attempts per game.

She's been especially three-happy since point guard Jordin Cananda returned to the lineup, upping her three-point attempt rate from 51% to 69%. In the three games both guards have played together, Howard has gone 5-for-9, 2-for-8, and 4-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Howard has rocked a team-leading 24.9% usage rate in those games, so we know the volume will be there.

In the W's single-best matchup for guards, Rhyne Howard is in a great spot to nail at least three triples tonight.

