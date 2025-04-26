NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TBS
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-178)
|Stars (+146)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Avalanche are +138 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -170.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Stars matchup on April 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Avalanche, Dallas is the underdog at +146, and Colorado is -178 playing at home.