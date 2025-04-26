Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TBS

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-178) Stars (+146) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (58%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Avalanche are +138 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -170.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

The Avalanche-Stars matchup on April 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Avalanche, Dallas is the underdog at +146, and Colorado is -178 playing at home.

