Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.
- Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT
The Washington Wizards (10-47) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-33) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is 229.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Trail Blazers
|-5.5
|229
|-210
|+176
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Trail Blazers win (54.1%)
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Trail Blazers are 32-25-1 against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Wizards are 25-31-1 this season.
- Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 28 times out of 57 chances this season.
- Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 29 of 57 opportunities (50.9%).
- Portland has a better record against the spread at home (18-12-0) than it does in road games (14-13-1).
- Looking at over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 30 opportunities this season (56.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 28 opportunities (39.3%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.484, 15-16-0 record) than away (.385, 10-15-1).
- Wizards games have finished above the over/under 51.6% of the time at home (16 of 31), and 50% of the time on the road (13 of 26).
Trail Blazers Leaders
- Anfernee Simons averages 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Deni Avdija is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Toumani Camara is averaging 10.4 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Scoot Henderson averages 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole averages 21 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 41.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (seventh in league).
- Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.
- Bub Carrington averages 9.1 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Corey Kispert averages 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
