Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (10-47) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-33) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is 229.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5.5 229 -210 +176

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (54.1%)

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 32-25-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 25-31-1 this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 28 times out of 57 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 29 of 57 opportunities (50.9%).

Portland has a better record against the spread at home (18-12-0) than it does in road games (14-13-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 30 opportunities this season (56.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 28 opportunities (39.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.484, 15-16-0 record) than away (.385, 10-15-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 51.6% of the time at home (16 of 31), and 50% of the time on the road (13 of 26).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Deni Avdija is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara is averaging 10.4 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Scoot Henderson averages 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 41.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (seventh in league).

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Bub Carrington averages 9.1 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Corey Kispert averages 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

