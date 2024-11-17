Wizards vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSDET

The Washington Wizards (2-9) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (6-8) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and FDSDET. The over/under in the matchup is 227.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 227 -225 +188

Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wizards win (54.4%)

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 8-4-2 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, five of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 11 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

In home games, Detroit owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.571).

The Pistons have gone over the total in four of seven home games (57.1%), compared to one of seven road games (14.3%).

Washington has performed better against the spread on the road (2-4-0) than at home (1-4-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less frequently at home (three of five, 60%) than away (four of six, 66.7%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey averages 18.2 points, 4.7 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 82.4% from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 22.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 57% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.