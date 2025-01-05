Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.
- Coverage: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-29) visit the Washington Wizards (6-26) after losing 15 straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|235
|-196
|+164
Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pelicans win (57.4%)
Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans are 13-22-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards are 12-19-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, 20 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.
- Wizards games this season have hit the over on 17 of 32 set point totals (53.1%).
- New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread at home (10-9-0) than it has in road affairs (3-13-0).
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in 12 of 19 home games (63.2%), compared to eight of 16 road games (50%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.286, 4-9-1).
- In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 18, 50%) than away (eight of 14, 57.1%).
Pelicans Leaders
- Yves Missi is averaging 9.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- CJ McCollum is averaging 22.7 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, shooting 36.5% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
- Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (ninth in league).
- The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.
- Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Wizards get 11.9 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists.
- The Wizards get 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists.
