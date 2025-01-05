Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-29) visit the Washington Wizards (6-26) after losing 15 straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 235 -196 +164

Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (57.4%)

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 13-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 12-19-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 20 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 17 of 32 set point totals (53.1%).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread at home (10-9-0) than it has in road affairs (3-13-0).

The Pelicans have gone over the total in 12 of 19 home games (63.2%), compared to eight of 16 road games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.286, 4-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 18, 50%) than away (eight of 14, 57.1%).

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.7 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, shooting 36.5% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (ninth in league).

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Wizards get 11.9 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Wizards get 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.