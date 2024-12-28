Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and MSG

The New York Knicks (21-10) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (5-23) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup's point total is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12.5 227.5 -752 +530

Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73.5%)

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 16 times over 31 games with a set spread.

The Wizards are 10-17-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 18 times out of 28 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 28 opportunities (50%).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 14 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 17 games when playing on the road.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in nine of 14 home games (64.3%), compared to nine of 17 road games (52.9%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (6-9-0) than on the road (4-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less often at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than on the road (seven of 13, 53.8%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 13.5 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.5 points, 7.7 assists and 3 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.5 points, 5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.3 points for the Wizards, plus 2.7 boards and 5 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (sixth in league).

The Wizards are receiving 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

