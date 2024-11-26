Wizards vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and CHSN

The Washington Wizards (2-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (7-11) on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 242.5.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -4.5 242.5 -198 +166

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (57.9%)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 4-10-1 this year.

This season, 11 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

Chicago has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in eight games at home, and it has covered five times in 10 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulls exceed the over/under 62.5% of the time (five of eight games). They've hit the over in 60% of games on the road (six of 10 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.286, 2-5-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-5-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, three of seven) than on the road (62.5%, five of eight).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.5 points, 9.7 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Coby White is averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 6.2 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.3 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.2 points, 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game.

The Wizards receive 14.3 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 10 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 2 blocks (fourth in NBA).

The Wizards are receiving 9.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

