Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (9-45) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to stop an 11-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-24) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2. The point total is set at 229 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -7 229 -280 +230

Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (70.2%)

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 24-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 23 wins against the spread in 54 games this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 28 times this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 53.7% of the time this season (29 of 54 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-12-1) than it does on the road (9-17-0).

When playing at home, the Bucks eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (14 of 28 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 53.8% of games (14 of 26).

This season, Washington is 13-16-0 at home against the spread (.448 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-14-1 ATS (.400).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 29) than away (13 of 25) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.5 points, 12.1 boards and 5.8 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 assists and 6.1 boards.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.2 points for the Wizards, plus 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Wizards receive 9.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Corey Kispert provides the Wizards 11.8 points, 3.1 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

