Wisconsin vs Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) host the Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Kohl Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (92.5%)

Wisconsin is a 15.5-point favorite over Washington on Tuesday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wisconsin vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Washington has put together a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread, the Badgers have performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

The Huskies have been better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (7-7-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference action, Wisconsin is 12-4-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Washington is 9-6-0 this season.

Wisconsin vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been victorious in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Badgers have been a -1786 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Washington has compiled a 3-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

The Huskies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 81.7 per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 70.9 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball) and has a +292 scoring differential overall.

John Tonje paces Wisconsin, putting up 19.7 points per game (21st in the nation).

Washington has been outscored by 1.5 points per game (posting 72.6 points per game, 226th in college basketball, while giving up 74.1 per outing, 254th in college basketball) and has a -40 scoring differential.

Great Osobor's 15 points per game leads Washington and ranks 255th in the nation.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They record 32.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 151st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.3 per outing.

Steven Crowl averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 416th in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Huskies accumulate rank 274th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 31.1.

Osobor averages 8.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

Wisconsin scores 106.4 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 207th in college basketball averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 276th, allowing 96.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!