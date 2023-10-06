Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Wisconsin Badgers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-480) | Rutgers: (+365)

Wisconsin: (-480) | Rutgers: (+365) Spread: Wisconsin: -12.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +12.5 (-105)

Wisconsin: -12.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +12.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won twice against the spread this season.

Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

Rutgers has four wins in four contests against the spread this season.

Rutgers has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Rutgers has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (84.7%)

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Point Spread

Wisconsin is favored by 12.5 points over Rutgers. Wisconsin is -115 to cover the spread, with Rutgers being -105.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Over/Under

The over/under for Wisconsin-Rutgers on October 7 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Rutgers, Wisconsin is the favorite at -480, and Rutgers is +365.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wisconsin 33.3 79 19.8 22 57.8 4 4 Rutgers 30.8 58 12.8 12 41.3 1 5

