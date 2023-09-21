Wisconsin vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Friday slate includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-260) | Purdue: (+210)

Wisconsin: (-260) | Purdue: (+210) Spread: Wisconsin: -6.5 (-105) | Purdue: +6.5 (-115)

Wisconsin: -6.5 (-105) | Purdue: +6.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Purdue Betting Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Wisconsin has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Wisconsin has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Purdue has one win against the spread this year.

One of Purdue's three games has gone over the point total.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (81.1%)

Wisconsin vs Purdue Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite against Purdue. Wisconsin is -105 to cover the spread, and Purdue is -115.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Over/Under

Wisconsin versus Purdue on September 22 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Moneyline

Purdue is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a -260 favorite.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wisconsin 31.7 61 20.7 54 58.8 1 3 Purdue 26.3 82 30.3 97 50.5 2 3

Bet $5 on Badgers vs. Boilermakers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Wisconsin vs. Purdue analysis on FanDuel Research.