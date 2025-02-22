Wisconsin vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten), winners of three straight.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (75.7%)

Wisconsin is an 8.5-point favorite against Oregon on Saturday and the total has been set at 155.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered 17 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Oregon is 12-15-0 ATS this season.

When playing at home, the Badgers own a worse record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Ducks have a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

Wisconsin has covered the spread 12 times in 15 conference games.

Oregon is 5-11-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been victorious in 16, or 94.1%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Badgers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -385 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has won three of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

The Ducks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +290 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wisconsin has a 79.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin averages 82 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (142nd in college basketball). It has a +296 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game.

John Tonje is 25th in the nation with a team-high 19.6 points per game.

Oregon is outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +130 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.6 points per game (108th in college basketball) and gives up 71.7 per outing (179th in college basketball).

Jackson Shelstad's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 475th in the nation.

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 161st in college basketball, and are 2.1 more than the 30.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Nolan Winter paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (383rd in college basketball action).

The Ducks pull down 31 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of their opponents.

Nathan Bittle averages 7.1 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

Wisconsin ranks seventh in college basketball by averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 157th in college basketball, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Ducks rank 100th in college basketball averaging 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th, allowing 92.9 points per 100 possessions.

