Wisconsin vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats (17-15, 7-13 Big Ten), Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET live on Big Ten Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (67.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Wisconsin (-7.5) versus Northwestern on Thursday. The over/under has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Northwestern is 17-15-0 ATS this year.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (66.7%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-3-0) than they have at home (8-9-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). Away, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Wisconsin is 14-6-0 this season.

Northwestern has 11 wins against the spread in 21 Big Ten games this season.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in 18, or 85.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Badgers have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -319 or better by bookmakers this year.

Northwestern has been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. Northwestern has gone 4-13 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer, the Wildcats have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wisconsin has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game with a +305 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (35th in college basketball) and gives up 70.9 per contest (147th in college basketball).

John Tonje paces Wisconsin, recording 18.9 points per game (47th in the nation).

Northwestern's +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Nick Martinelli is 13th in the nation with a team-leading 20.4 points per game.

The Badgers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. They are recording 32.8 rebounds per game (137th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8 per outing.

Nolan Winter's six rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 323rd in college basketball play.

The Wildcats rank 270th in the nation at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 their opponents average.

Martinelli averages 6.2 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Wisconsin averages 105 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and gives up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 160th in college basketball averaging 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 134th, allowing 91.7 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!