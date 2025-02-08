Wisconsin vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (58.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Wisconsin-Iowa spread (Wisconsin -4.5) or total (162.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Iowa is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Wisconsin racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Badgers have a worse record against the spread in home games (6-7-0) than they do in away games (5-2-0).

The Hawkeyes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). Away, it is .200 (1-4-0).

Wisconsin has beaten the spread nine times in 12 conference games.

Iowa's Big Ten record against the spread is 3-8-0.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Badgers have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -182 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has lost all seven of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer in six chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wisconsin has a 64.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin averages 81.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (138th in college basketball). It has a +254 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.1 points per game.

John Tonje paces Wisconsin, recording 18.5 points per game (48th in the nation).

Iowa is outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +142 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and gives up 79 per outing (337th in college basketball).

Owen Freeman's team-leading 16.7 points per game rank him 124th in the nation.

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 175th in the nation, and are two more than the 30.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Steven Crowl tops the Badgers with 5.7 rebounds per game (391st in college basketball action).

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Hawkeyes accumulate rank 309th in college basketball, 5.5 fewer than the 35.2 their opponents pull down.

Freeman averages 6.7 rebounds per game (206th in college basketball) to lead the Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin ranks 14th in college basketball with 106 points scored per 100 possessions, and 162nd in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawkeyes rank 21st in college basketball with 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 294th defensively with 97 points conceded per 100 possessions.

