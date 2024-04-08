Will Caleb Williams Have Success with the Chicago Bears as a Rookie?

The Chicago Bears are among the most talked about teams in the NFL this offseason after finishing 5-3 to end last season and with two top-10 picks in the draft, including first overall.

With the expectation being that they'll take quarterback Caleb Williams as he has -10000 odds to go number one on FanDuel Sportsbook, the next question surrounding him becomes how he'll fare in his rookie season.

On Monday's episode of Up & Adams, Fox Sports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali gave her thoughts on whether the former Southern California Trojans quarterback will be able to thrive in his first season.

Here's the clip discussed above:

Is Chicago a place Caleb Williams can thrive as a rookie QB??

@FOXSports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali says absolutely 🔊@CarmieV @CALEBcsw @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/UsEH2oTPb8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 8, 2024

The Bears have continued to make improvements to the team by trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, but they still have the 3rd best odds to win the NFC North at +370, are +2200 to win the NFC, and +4400 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check out the full episode below:

