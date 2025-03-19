NHL
Wild vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Wild vs Kraken Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (38-25-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-34-5)
- Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Wild vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-178)
|Kraken (+150)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (65%)
Wild vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Wild are +136 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -168.
Wild vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Kraken game on March 19, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Wild vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Wild vs. Kraken reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-178) and Seattle as the underdog (+150) on the road.