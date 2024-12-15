FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wild vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Wild vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (20-6-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Wild vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-120)Golden Knights (+100)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (54.1%)

Wild vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -250.

Wild vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Golden Knights matchup on December 15, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Wild vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -120 favorite at home.

