Wild vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Wild vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (20-6-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: NHL Network
Wild vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wild win (54.1%)
Wild vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -250.
Wild vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Golden Knights matchup on December 15, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Wild vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -120 favorite at home.