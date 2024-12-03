NHL
Wild vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Wild vs Canucks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (16-4-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-7-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-142)
|Canucks (+118)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (51.1%)
Wild vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Wild. The Canucks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +172.
Wild vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Canucks on December 3 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Wild vs Canucks Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +118 underdog on the road.