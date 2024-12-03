Wild vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Wild vs Canucks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (16-4-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-7-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-142) Canucks (+118) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (51.1%)

Wild vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Wild. The Canucks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +172.

Wild vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Canucks on December 3 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Wild vs Canucks Moneyline

Minnesota is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +118 underdog on the road.

