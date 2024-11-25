Which NFL Teams Have Played On Thanksgiving the Most?

Thanksgiving Day football has been one of the NFL’s longest-running traditions.

For some fanbases, this holiday holds extra significance, as a few teams have hosted Turkey Day matchups far more than others.

Let's take a look at which NFL teams have made the most Thanksgiving Day appearances over the years and how they’ve performed.

Thanksgiving Appearances For Each NFL Team

Team Thanksgiving Record Appearances Arizona Cardinals 6-15-2 23 Atlanta Falcons 1-3 4 Baltimore Ravens 2-0 3 Buffalo Bills 6-4-1 11 Carolina Panthers 1-0 1 Chicago Bears 20-15-2 37 Cincinnati Bengals 0-1 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team to have never played on Thanksgiving.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have played 84 home games on Thanksgiving. The tradition started in 1934 and the Lions have played on this day every year since, except when games were paused from 1939 to 1944 during World War II.

Dallas Cowboys

The tradition expanded in 1966 to include another home game, hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have played the second-most amount of Thanksgiving games with 56. The team has played every year except 1975 and 1977, when it was hosted by the Cardinals.

This Year's Thanksgiving NFL Schedule

Here are the upcoming matchups for this year's Thanksgiving slate:

Learn more about the 2024 Thanksgiving schedule here.

