What Time Does Today's 2026 Preakness Stakes Start? How to Watch

Two weeks after Golden Tempo thrilled the world with his Kentucky Derby victory at Churchill Downs, the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes is upon us today, Saturday, May 16.

The middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown will, for the first time, be run at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. The race is historically run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, but with that track being rebuilt, the 1 3/16-mile classic will be run for the first and only time at Laurel.

Though there will be no Triple Crown winner, since this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is being routed directly to the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga by trainer Cherie DeVaux, similar to what Bill Mott did after Sovereignty won the Derby but bypassed the 2025 Preakness. However, even without Golden Tempo trying all three races of the Triple Crown, there is plenty of excitement in store for this year’s Preakness Stakes.

Post positions were drawn on Monday. The second leg of the Triple Crown drew a field of 14 horses. It’s the largest Preakness field since 2011, when 14 horses contested the big race and fan favorite Shackleford got the blanket of black-eyed susans. In fact, it’s the maximum possible size, meaning it will be one of the most exciting wagering opportunities of the year. After all, five horses have morning-line odds between 9-2 and 6-1 – Iron Honor, Ocelli, Incredibolt, Taj Majal, and Chip Honcho. In short, it’s wide open!

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What Is the 2026 Preakness Stakes Start Time?

Post time for the 2026 Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 16. It is the 13th race of 14 on the Laurel card, and one of nine stakes races on the card.

How to Watch: Preakness Stakes Channels and Air Times

The racing action on Preakness Stakes day and Black-Eyed Susan day will air on FanDuel TV all day, along with up-to-the-minute news and information about every horse in the starting gate.

Arranca TV, the Spanish-language horse racing network, will also provide all-day Spanish-language coverage of both Preakness Stakes day and Black-Eyed Susan day.

Parts of the cards will also be shown on Peacock, NBC, and NBC Sports Network.

Preakness Stakes Schedule

These are post times and coverage options for graded-stakes races on Friday and Saturday at Laurel Park for Preakness Stakes weekend. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

Friday, May 15, 2026: Black-Eyed Susan coverage

3:20 p.m.: Miss Preakness Stakes (G3) on FanDuel TV

5:37 p.m.: Pimlico Special Stakes (G3) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBCSN

6:14 p.m.: Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBCSN

Saturday, May 16, 2026: Preakness Stakes coverage

2:48 p.m.: Maryland Sprint Stakes (G3) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBCSN

4:11 p.m.: Dinner Party Stakes (G3) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBC

4:53 p.m.: Gallorette Stakes (G3) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBC

7:01 p.m.: Preakness Stakes (G1) on FanDuel TV, Peacock, and NBC

FanDuel TV Preakness Coverage

Stay tuned to FanDuel TV all week for Preakness coverage, the latest news, and broadcasts of every race on Preakness day. And, make sure to be part of the action by betting this year’s second jewel of the Triple Crown through FanDuel!

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.