2024 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

On August 31, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on Alabama, a matchup that projects as one of the Hilltoppers' most challenging of the campaign. The rest of their college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Western Kentucky 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Alabama August 31 - Crimson Tide (-31.5) 59.5 2 Eastern Kentucky September 7 - - - 3 @ Middle Tennessee September 14 - - - 4 Toledo September 21 - - - 5 @ Boston College September 28 - - - 7 UTEP October 10 - - - 8 @ Sam Houston October 16 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Western Kentucky 2024 Schedule Insights

Western Kentucky is playing the 48th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

The Hilltoppers will face the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (66).

Western Kentucky is playing the 21st-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

The Hilltoppers have six games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2024, Western Kentucky will face six teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Western Kentucky Betting Insights (2023)

Western Kentucky compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Western Kentucky won 71.4% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

Find even more analysis about Western Kentucky on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on FanDuel today!