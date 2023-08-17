2023 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Western Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 South Florida September 2 W 41-24 Hilltoppers (-13.5) 71.5 2 Houston Christian September 9 W 52-22 - - 3 @ Ohio State September 16 L 63-10 Buckeyes (-29.5) 64.5 4 @ Troy September 23 L 27-24 Trojans (-3.5) 57.5 5 Middle Tennessee September 28 W 31-10 Hilltoppers (-7) 60.5 6 @ Louisiana Tech October 5 W 35-28 Hilltoppers (-5.5) 58.5 8 @ Jacksonville State October 17 - Hilltoppers (-6.5) 61.5 View Full Table

Western Kentucky Last Game

The Hilltoppers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 35-28 in their most recent outing. Against the Bulldogs, Austin Reed led the Toppers with 297 yards on 19-of-34 passing (55.9%) for three TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Markese Stepp took nine carries for 76 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Malachi Corley reeled in eight balls for 207 yards (averaging 25.9 per catch), while scoring three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Western Kentucky Betting Insights

Western Kentucky has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

