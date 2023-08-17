FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Western Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Western Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1South FloridaSeptember 2W 41-24Hilltoppers (-13.5)71.5
2Houston ChristianSeptember 9W 52-22--
3@ Ohio StateSeptember 16L 63-10Buckeyes (-29.5)64.5
4@ TroySeptember 23L 27-24Trojans (-3.5)57.5
5Middle TennesseeSeptember 28W 31-10Hilltoppers (-7)60.5
6@ Louisiana TechOctober 5W 35-28Hilltoppers (-5.5)58.5
8@ Jacksonville StateOctober 17-Hilltoppers (-6.5)61.5
View Full Table

Western Kentucky Last Game

The Hilltoppers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 35-28 in their most recent outing. Against the Bulldogs, Austin Reed led the Toppers with 297 yards on 19-of-34 passing (55.9%) for three TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Markese Stepp took nine carries for 76 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Malachi Corley reeled in eight balls for 207 yards (averaging 25.9 per catch), while scoring three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Western Kentucky Betting Insights

  • Western Kentucky has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Hilltoppers have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

